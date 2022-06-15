OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl missing from Oakland Park.

According to detectives, Justice Powers was last seen at around 8 a.m. in the area of the 5800 block of North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park, Wednesday, June 1.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Justice Powers? She was last seen 6/1/22 in 5800 block of North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. She has a flower tattoo on her right knee. Call 954-321-4268 with info. https://t.co/qnflu9MkMC pic.twitter.com/V1FNPBOLAy — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 15, 2022

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Justice has a tattoo of a flower on her right knee.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call BSO Missing Persons Unit Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

