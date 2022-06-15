OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl missing from Oakland Park.
According to detectives, Justice Powers was last seen at around 8 a.m. in the area of the 5800 block of North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park, Wednesday, June 1.
She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Justice has a tattoo of a flower on her right knee.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call BSO Missing Persons Unit Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.