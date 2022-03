DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office located a missing 52-year-old woman out of Deerfield Beach.

Mary Lopiparo was last seen near 200 NE 21st Ave. at around 5 p.m. on March 12.

UPDATE: BSO Missing Persons Unit detectives have safely located Mary Lopiparo in Palm Beach County. https://t.co/uSWZT4cRm8 pic.twitter.com/XeND0ocuLN — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 25, 2022

On Friday morning, BSO said Lopiparo was located in Palm Beach County.

