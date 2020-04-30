BSO, local homeless agencies secure housing, food for mother, 10-year-old son

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office and local homeless agencies have secured a mother and her 10-year-old son, who were living in a van, a place to live and more food.

During the overnight hours of April 19, BSO deputies found Davana Desselle and her son Da’von sleeping in a van.

The deputies bought them several needed essential items, such as food, snacks and water.

The family was able to secure a place to live thanks to BSO and agencies that include the Broward Homeless Initiative Partnership.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.