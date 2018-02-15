BSO: list of victims in Stoneman Douglas High shooting to be released soon

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office addressed the public the day after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, alongside Florida Governor Rick Scott and other officials, commented on the shooting which claimed the lives of 17 people.

“Today’s not any easier than yesterday was,” said Israel. “All the victims’ families have been notified.”

Israel added that a list of victims will be released shortly and that the shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, will be appearing before a judge at 2 p.m., Thursday.

Scott said steps must be taken to prevent this from happening again.

“Next week in Tallahassee, I’m going to sit down with state leaders,” said Scott. “We’re gonna have a discussion about two things: how do we make sure that when a parent is ready to send their child to school and, in Florida, knows their child will be safe. Number two, how do we make sure that individuals with mental illness never touch a gun.”

Rob Lasky, from Miami’s FBI division, commented on reports that the FBI was aware of YouTube comments from a user with the same name as Cruz saying “Im going to be a professional school shooter.”

“In 2017 the FBI received information about a comment left on a YouTube channel,” said Lasky. “No other information was included with that comment which would indicate a time, location or the true identity of the person who made the comment.”

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said a GoFundMe has been created to help aid the victims. Click here for more information.

“Now is the time for this country to have a real conversation on sensible gun control laws in this country,” said Runcie.

