BSO launches app to help report possible school threats

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new mobile app to help safeguard schools.

On Tuesday morning, BSO introduced the SaferWatch App. This app gives students, parents and school staff a way to send texts, photos, videos and audio tips about possible school threats.

SaferWatch also tracks the GPS location of the user.

Sheriff Scott Israel said 95 percent of kids have access to a smartphone, which is part of the reason why the free app was designed.

“This is going to allow them to communicate with the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” said Israel. “They can remain anonymous, they don’t have to be afraid and they can communicate on non-emergency calls. SaferWatch does not take the place of the 911 call. It’s about calls like bullying, information about what another child might be posting.”

Things like arson, assault and animal abuse also falls under the category of non-emergency, which can be reported through the app.

For more information on SaferWatch, click here.

