FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new initiative aimed at combating the sales of illegal narcotics, gun violence and homicides in Pompano Beach.

Over 130 arrests were made and dozens of guns were confiscated.

The initiative is called Operation Trigger Lock and according to Sheriff Gregory Tony, it was broken into two phases. Phase one was used to identify the worst and most violent offenders and phase two was the execution of arresting those offenders.

BSO, in conjunction with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other federal agencies, was able to hone in on suspects, arresting more than a hundred people connected to various crimes ranging from drive-by shootings, murders, armed robberies and other gun related crimes.

“We executed 14 search warrants within residents across the county,” said Tony. “We had 132 arrest, 38 firearms, ranging from AK-47’s to high capacity glocks with 30 rounds magazines, AR-15’s, and you name it, we’re also part of these guns that were seized. We’ve been able to arrest three documented gang members who have been consistently problematic for this community and one federal indictment has already been executed.”

The Sheriff said the operation was necessary for the Pompano Beach community and this is merely the beginning.

“The message I want to send out is that we’re not done,” said Tony.

BSO also said they’re going to continue Operation Trigger Lock by going out into the Northwest Pompano Beach area and targeting known gang members and suspects, which they said, should be behind bars.

