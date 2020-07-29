BSO, Lauderhill first responders surprise 17-year-old who overcame homelessness to graduate high school

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Lauderhill first responders surprised a 17-year-old with donations and messages of support after she overcame homelessness and graduated high school.

BSO’s neighborhood support team along with Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue surprised Anjanae Hewitt on Wednesday.

“Thank you so much, I wasn’t expecting none of this, honestly,” Hewitt said. “I really appreciate it.”

The teenager graduated from a Lauderhill high school despite being in transition. In the middle of her senior year, Hewitt had to move to Miami while still attending high school in Broward County.

Since her family lives in Jamaica, the 17-year-old had to ride the city bus every day to finish her final year while also working a job.

“I met her through the HEART [Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team] program,” BSO Capt. Renee Peterson said. “They are partners with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and they were celebrating through a drive-thru graduation ceremony for students that were in their program. HEART does amazing work in Broward County for students who have either been homeless in the past or currently homeless.”

Despite her challenges, she was accepted to Tuskegee University in Alabama.

“I spoke to Anjanae at the event, and she just had such a quiet spirit, but she was so hopeful and happy, and she told me she received a scholarship to Tuskegee, and I was just really proud to see a young lady persevere and really have drive to go out and do something more,” Peterson said.

“I am going to do nursing,” Hewitt said. “I’m going to be a delivery nurse, and my goals are just to actually have a career and have a future for myself.”

Several agencies have stepped up to make her next transition seamless.

“It started out with us collecting $500,” Peterson said. “We’re well over $2,000, and I just had somebody come up with another $100 and somebody else with another $50.”

“If you want something, definitely go after it because from my experience, it’s hard but keep pushing,” Hewitt said. “You’ll get there.”

Hewitt will be leaving for Alabama in August, and with some of the donations, she will be OK for quite some time.

