BSO investigating reports of suspicious package at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s office deputies and the bomb squad are investigating reports of a suspicious package at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to investigators, units responded to the airport, Sunday night, after a package was spotted just outside of Terminal 4.

Our deputies and bomb squad are responding to a report of a suspicious package outside @FLLFlyer Terminal 4. https://t.co/rEXixyrYX4 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) November 12, 2018

FLL officials took to Twitter to confirm all roadways are closed.

Bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale airport. Cops aren’t letting anyone go in or out of the airport. @OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/BKBlywmE40 — Jorge Rosado (@Yeoshe_) November 12, 2018

