BSO investigating reports of suspicious package at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s office deputies and the bomb squad are investigating reports of a suspicious package at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
According to investigators, units responded to the airport, Sunday night, after a package was spotted just outside of Terminal 4.
FLL officials took to Twitter to confirm all roadways are closed.
