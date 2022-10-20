LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were shot and killed in a shootout, officials said.

The incident occurred on the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m., Wednesday night.

Witnesses said the suspect managed to escape the scene.

Investigators also received a call about a man that arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

It is unclear if that person was involved.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

