COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating potential Valentine’s Day threats at a middle school in Cooper City.

Officials at Pioneer Middle School told Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives that students were hearing about a threat planned for the same day as the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Monday morning, there was an increased presence of law enforcement at the school, as students began the school week.

“There are more police cars. There’s usually like one or two police officers around, but there’s a police officer with like a full bullet-proof vest on,” said Daryel Rodriguez, an 8th grader at the school. “That’s not normal. We don’t usually see that.”

When asked what it felt like to have the extra police presence at the school, Rodriguez responded, “I kind of feel a little bit safer because we have the police officer there, but I also feel kind of scared because that means that something might actually happen that we might need that police officer.”

Pioneer officials said a teacher advised the school principal on Friday of some phone calls students received about potential threats this coming Thursday. The principal and the teacher then contacted authorities.

BSO continues to investigate.

