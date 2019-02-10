COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating potential Valentine’s Day threats at a middle school in Cooper City.

Officials at Pioneer Middle School told Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives that students were hearing about a threat planned for the same day as the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Pioneer officials said a teacher advised the school principal on Friday of some phone calls students received about potential threats this coming Thursday. The principal and the teacher then contacted authorities.

BSO continues to investigate.

