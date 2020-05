PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping in Parkland.

According to BSO, a man last seen driving a white van, tried taking a 10-year-old along Watercrest Circle West, near Carrington way, at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.