BSO investigating possible attempted abduction of elementary school boy in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is attempting to determine whether or not a man who approached an elementary school-aged boy in Weston was trying to abduct him.

Deputies said the incident took place near the intersection of Sierra Falls Drive and Falls Boulevard, inside a gated community named The Falls, at around 3 p.m., Monday.

According to investigators, the man approached the boy on foot. There was some sort of interaction, and the man fled the scene.

The boy was unharmed.

Detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

