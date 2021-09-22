PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected case of arson at a Pembroke Park apartment complex.

Fire rescue crews responded to the call at the Pembroke Gardens Apartments along the 3700 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue, Tuesday.

Crews put out a fire in a unit there. Flames also broke out inside the leasing office at the complex.

A resident was detained for questioning in both fires.

The state fire marshal is also investigating.

