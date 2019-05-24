BSO investigating fatal shooting outside mosque near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside of a mosque near Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies responded to the scene located in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive, just after 11:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several deputies could be seen in the parking lot of the Masjid Al Iman mosque.

The man’s body was found on the ground next to a black SUV riddled with bullet holes. There was also a firearm next to the victim’s body.

There are currently unconfirmed reports the shooting may have involved a deputy.

