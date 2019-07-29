BSO investigating death outside Oakland Park daycare

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a death outside an Oakland Park daycare center.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 3100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, Monday afternoon.

7 Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where cruisers and fire rescue units could be seen outside of a pre-school.

Aerial footage also showed a yellow tarp covering the right side of a white van parked outside of the school.

Investigators could also be seen walking around the scene and focusing their attention on the van.

The incident is under investigation.

