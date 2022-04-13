NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man responsible for a double shooting in North Lauderdale that left a mother and daughter dead.

Deputies responded to a townhouse complex on the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard, just after 9 a.m., Wednesday, where they found the victims.

“On scene, emergency crews located two victims that had been shot,” said Gerdy St. Louis of BSO. “Those victims were pronounced deceased. Homicide and crime scene detectives were notified and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting. Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident.”

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where two bodies could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

Loved ones could be seen distraught at the scene.

“I seen a bunch of people crying and something I didn’t want to see. I saw a body on the ground,” said Tyreek. “That makes me kind of scared.”

Family and friends identified one of the victims as Jennifer Bellony, and said she was beautiful, positive and loved children.

“I could tell, the way she could talk about my own kids … it’s one of those things I would only expect to see on the news,” said Antoine Lucien, a family friend.

Family and friends received the news Wednesday morning, that Bellony and her 15-year-old daughter, who was nicknamed Nana, were gone.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police said they are looking for 32-year-old Andre Anglin.

Friends said he is the father of Bellony’s children, but deputies said they believe he’s responsible for the murder.

“Andre got caught, cause he needs to face reality and consequences for what he did. They didn’t deserve that,” said Anne Corvill, a family friend, “and if anyone knows where Andre is please, please call BSO.”

BSO is calling Anglin a suspect for the double homicide.

If you have any information on Anglin, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.