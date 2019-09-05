BSO investigating after infant found dead inside West Park home

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after an infant was found dead inside of a home in West Park.

Deputies said a 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive inside the home off Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

”Our regional communications received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. today regarding an infant who was not breathing,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said. “BSO deputies from West Park responded to the scene as well as our firefighters and paramedics.”

The boy was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“Right now, investigators simply have it classified as a death investigation,” Coleman-Wright said.

Investigators could be seen interviewing the adults who were inside the home and neighbors who live nearby.

”They’re hopefully going to be able to determine the circumstances or what was going on and what led up to the 2-month-old’s death,” Coleman-Wright said.

The boy’s parents were away when he was found unresponsive.

”The parents do not live here,” Coleman-Wright said. “They are on scene, and they have been told about their son’s death.”

According to investigators, several children were inside the home at the time the boy was found not breathing.

However, BSO officials have not said much regarding the infant’s death.

When asked if the home was a type of home day care, Coleman-Wright said, “There were several other children in the home, infants and toddlers, and as part of the investigation, detectives will be looking to see if this was a day care center or an unlicensed day care center.”

The other children inside of the home have since been returned to their parents or guardians.

BSO said they will have an update on the investigation Friday.

