NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a suspicious package near Fort Lauderdale.

They found a box outside of their Central Broward headquarters, Monday afternoon.

The bomb squad was called in to take a look.

After they did some X-rays, it turns out it was only some plastic face shields in the box.

