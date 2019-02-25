BSO investigates after off-duty deputy injured in domestic related attack in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic related incident in Lauderdale Lakes that left an off-duty deputy in the hospital.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, BSO deputies and fire rescue units arrived to a gated community near Somerset Drive and Northwest 31st Avenue.

Officials said they arrived to a woman’s home to which an ex-boyfriend of the woman had attacked another man.

Escorted by BSO deputies, the victim, only identified as an off-duty deputy, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

He was said to have suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition.

It is unknown if BSO deputies have made an arrest in the attack.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.