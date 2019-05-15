BSO investigates after deputy fatally shoots man who allegedly killed ex-girlfriend in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deputy shot and killed a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Tamarac.

Deputies responded to a home on the 7900 block of Catalina Circle just before 7 a.m., Wednesday after receiving a call about a possible domestic disturbance.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several investigators could be seen outside the home.

Authorities said the man allegedly came to his ex-girlfriend’s house and stabbed her to death.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said when the responding deputies arrived at the home they encountered a man armed with a knife.

“They did encounter an armed suspect. He was armed with a knife. Deadly force was used,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office public information officer Veda Coleman-Wright.

A deputy shot the armed man, and he was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“There were lives saved today. Potentially more lives could have been at danger had these officers not been valiant in the actions that they took,” said Rod Skirvin of the Police Benevolent Association.

The deputy and the children of the woman who lived in the house were left uninjured.

“There were other people in the home,” said Coleman-Wright. “I do not have the exact number. She lived there with her children.”

Jonathan Barbosa, a friend of the family, described the victim as a lovely woman.

Barbosa said the victim’s ex showed up early Wednesday morning with a knife and asked to be allowed inside the home to talk.

Barbosa added that the victim’s teenage son, who he said suffered minor injuries, called police when he heard his mother scream.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

“They’re going door to door, they’re questioning people, taking statements,” said Coleman-Wright.

