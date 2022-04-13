NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in North Lauderdale.

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard, just after 9 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where two bodies could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

Officials said they found two women who had been shot when they arrived on the scene.

If you have any information on this double shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

