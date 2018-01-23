BSO investigate shooting, close North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in an Oakland Park neighborhood shut down several lanes along North Andrews Avenue.

Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene in the southbound lanes of North Andrews Avenue, just south of Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park, Tuesday afternoon.

An adult male was shot in the area and treated on the scene by Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue. He was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Officials believe at least two people fled the scene in a vehicle.

