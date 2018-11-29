BSO: Industrial drill amputates construction worker’s arm in Hillsboro Beach

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A construction worker has been rushed to the hospital after an industrial drill cut his arm off in Hillsboro Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the 44-year-old construction worker was working with an auger at a construction site when his arm became trapped in the drill bit.

Investigators said the force of the drill bit caused a complete amputation of his right arm below the shoulder.

The man was rushed to Broward Health North before being airlifted to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale where doctors will try to reattach his arm.

Deputies said the victim was conscious and in stable condition.

