BSO in contact with mother of little girl found wandering alone in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the mother of a young girl who was found wandering alone in Lauderdale Lakes on Friday morning.

According to BSO, deputies found the girl wandering around the Somerset Apartments, located in the 2800 block of Somerset Drive, around 10 a.m.

BSO deputies are talking to the girl’s mother over the phone to figure out where she was when her daughter was discovered wandering around the apartment complex by herself and where the mother may be now.

The child remains with deputies at the BSO District 5 Station at 200 NW 27th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies said she is somewhere between the ages of 4 and 5 years old, and they don’t know her name nor where she lives.

