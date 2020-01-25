BSO identifies 5 arrested after chase through Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have released the identities of five individuals taken into custody after a dangerous pursuit through the streets of Broward County.

The chase began in Hollywood at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and ended nearly 30 minutes later in Davie.

7SkyForce HD flew over the pursuit where multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen following a black Ford F-150.

The driver behind the wheel has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Perez. He now faces multiple charges including aggravated battery on an officer, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage and fleeing in attempt to elude law enforcement. He is currently being held on a $39,000 bond.