BSO identifies 5 arrested after chase through Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have released the identities of five individuals taken into custody after a dangerous pursuit through the streets of Broward County.
The chase began in Hollywood at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and ended nearly 30 minutes later in Davie.
7SkyForce HD flew over the pursuit where multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen following a black Ford F-150.
The driver behind the wheel has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Perez. He now faces multiple charges including aggravated battery on an officer, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage and fleeing in attempt to elude law enforcement. He is currently being held on a $39,000 bond.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies were at a Hollywood home running surveillance on a carjacking suspect from a case in Miami-Dade County.
The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Jean Bienaime, who has multiple warrants for illegal firearm and drug possession charges.
Officials said two others were arrested in Hollywood, 31-year-old George Harris and 52-year-old Orlando Armas.
As they were arresting Bienaime, deputies said the pickup truck moved in and rammed a silver undercover BSO minivan.
The pickup truck left the scene, and that is when the chase began, deputies said.
“When the pickup truck fled from the home in Hollywood, there were four subjects inside,” BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said. “During the pursuit, two of those individuals got out or were let out or jumped out, a male and a female.”
The two individuals who bailed out of the vehicle have not been identified.
The pursuit later ended in a parking lot of a Wells Fargo corporate building off of Orange Drive in Davie when a black law enforcement SUV struck the truck using a pit maneuver.
Aerial footage showed officers with guns drawn surrounding the vehicle as Perez and a passenger in the vehicle came out with their hands over their heads.
The passenger was later identified as 37-year-old Moses Jumper. He has since been charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
BSO has launched an internal affairs investigation because of a rough arrest following the end of the pursuit.
