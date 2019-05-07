BSO honors high school basketball players

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office hosted a champion celebration for high school athletes.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony recognized seven Broward County high school basketball teams for winning the state championship in their respective divisions, Tuesday.

The student athletes received awards from BSO deputies at the event for bringing their A-game to the court.

Officials hope the community’s support will help push the students to continue working hard for their goals.

