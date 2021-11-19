NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office gave back to the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sheriff Gregory Tony was joined by other deputies in the rain on Thursday to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to several charitable organizations and churches.

“It’s a good way to give back to the community,” said Tony. “It’s Thanksgiving, we all have something to be thankful for and if that means we provide just one more meal for somebody to say, ‘Hey, thank God for all the blessings we have,’ then why not?”

On Friday the giving spirit will continue as the department will hand out baskets with turkeys and other Thanksgiving goodies to 600 families in need.

