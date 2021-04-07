BSO gives all clear at Renaissance Charter School after investigating bomb threat

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac was briefly evacuated as authorities investigated a bomb threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school, located at 8399 North University Dr., at approximately 1:12 p.m., Wednesday.

BSO officials said the threat was called in.

Students were dismissed and parents were allowed to pick up their kids as BSO searched the campus.

In the end, nothing turned up.

