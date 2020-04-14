BSO first responders show appreciation for Florida Medical Center healthcare workers

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office first responders are saying thanks to Florida Medical Center healthcare workers who are doing everything they can during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First responders stood outside of the Florida Medical Center Emergency Care entrance early Tuesday morning to show their appreciation for the healthcare workers who were changing shifts.

7News cameras captured the BSO first responders clapping and holding signs with positive messages written to thank the medical workers.

The event is part of BSO’s Clap Because We Care campaign.

Registered nurse Ariel Ramos said the show of support was really touching.

“It’s very nice to see, you know, that the community does care about us because it’s hard,” she said. “You have your own families to go home to so you have to be careful. Even I’m afraid to go home to hug my own kids.”

First responders plan on coming back and showing their appreciation again later in the evening.

