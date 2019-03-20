BSO firefighters put out Deerfield Beach recycling facility fire

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews have put out a fire at a recycling facility in Deerfield Beach.

A large pile of scrap metal was engulfed by flames at a recycling facility near the area of Powerline Road and Southwest 15th Street , Tuesday night.

The metal scrap pile was approximately 25 feet tall.

Firefighters on scene had to break the pile down to put out the flames.

After about 30 minutes, the fire was said to be under control.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.