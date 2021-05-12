BSO, FBI working active criminal investigation in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and FBI are working on an active criminal investigation in Oakland Park.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the crime scene in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 40th Street at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Aerial footage captured investigators using excavation equipment to dig out dirt near a retention pond in the area.

According to authorities, the search is not related to the disappearance of Leila Cavett, a Georgia mother who was last seen in July 2020 at a Hollywood gas station.

The specifics of the search are not yet known.

