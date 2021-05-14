BSO, FBI continue search in Oakland Park neighborhood

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A search by the FBI and Broward Sheriff’s Office has continued for a third day in Oakland Park.

On Friday, 7News cameras captured investigators from the BSO and FBI back at the crime scene in the area of Northeast 40th Street and North Dixie Highway.

Sources close to 7News said investigators are searching for a body.

The specifics of the search are not yet known as authorities will not comment on the investigation.

Aerial views showed a backhoe being used to dig a large ditch. Investigators could also be seen using shovels and their hands to dig in the area.

FBI officials will only comment that it is part of an active criminal investigation.

