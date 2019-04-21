BSO Explorers don Easter Bunny suit to visit Joe DiMaggio patients

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The young patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital got a special Easter Sunday surprise, thanks to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Explorers.

Members of BSO’s Law Enforcement Explorers Program teamed up with the Easter Bunny Foundation to visit the children for the holiday.

The teens in the program took turns wearing an Easter Bunny suit and handing out stuffed animals donated by the foundation.

“Everything’s going good. We already have — we saw three children. It was nice,” said BSO Explorers volunteer Ray Batista. “It’s seeing their faces, you know, and their smiles. It’s very heartwarming, and for everybody, it’s something that’s special.”

This holiday tradition between BSO’s community partners at the hospital and the foundation allows children who have health challenges to forget their troubles, at least for a day.

