HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office delivered joy to some special hospital patients on Easter Sunday.

With the help of the Easter Bunny Foundation, BSO’s Law Enforcement Explorers dressed up as the Easter Bunny visited Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital to deliver stuffed animals.

Patients had a wonderful visit today! Thank you @browardsheriff office for the Easter surprise! pic.twitter.com/1AQjoz81Fh — Joe DiMaggio CH (@JDCHospital) April 1, 2018

“That touched my heart, it really does,” said BSO Deputy Penny McGhee. “I’m a parent, and being a parent, any time you have children, relating to the kids that are here, even though they’re sick, they’re still humans, and they’re wonderful. They’re beautiful children.”

The Easter Bunny Foundation visits different hospitals across the country during the week of Easter.

