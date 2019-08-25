BSO: Driver killed after colliding with Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after colliding with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast 33rd Street and North Dixie Highway, just after 11:30 a.m.

7News cameras captured the mangled remains of the car.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The train and nearby traffic were held up for hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

