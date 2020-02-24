BSO: Driver issued speeding ticket days before crash that killed rollerblader in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver involved in a crash that killed a rollerblader in Pompano Beach received a speeding ticket days before the crash, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver received his seventh traffic violation in the past few years two days before the crash.

Detectives believe he was speeding again when he lost control and slammed into a tree on Feb. 19.

A 27-year-old woman, who was rollerblading, was struck and killed when the wreck sent debris flying.

