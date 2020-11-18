BSO distributes turkeys to those in need in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies handed out turkeys for those in need in Pompano Beach ahead of Thanksgiving.

The law enforcement agency has given away turkeys for upwards of 10 years, and they continued to do so on Wednesday.

“We are in an unprecedented time, and people are hurting,” BSO Col. Nichole Anderson said. “The fact that we can still do this is just a blessing to the community. We would like to give every family a turkey. Numbers are limited, but there is enough organizations that are out here that are doing the same thing that we’re doing.”

Due to COVID-19, organizations are desperate to help those in need.

“It’s important, and we want to be a help to them and bless them with turkey and whatever else we can offer them,” Rosalind Guadagnina, of the Christian Love Fellowship, said.

“Well, we need to give back,” recipient Torrence Pack said. “We need to give back as much as we possibly can and give God the praise because there are many that do not have, but for those that do have, let’s give it back.”

BSO will distribute turkeys and fixings to 600 families on Saturday.

“We have people that are losing their jobs, and in some cases, it’s both,” Anderson said. “It’s a double income family and both individuals have lost their jobs, so it’s imperative that we take care of one another. It’s our duty, it’s our obligation to be our brothers’ and our sisters’ keeper.”

