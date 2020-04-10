BSO distributes PPE to employees in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting their weekly distribution of Personal Protective Equipment to deputies in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony attended the event, held at the Public Safety Building, located at 2601 W. Broward Blvd., on Friday morning.

7News cameras were there when the department received another shipment of equipment at around 12 p.m.

Deputies waited in their vehicles as BSO personnel wearing gloves and masks placed the boxes of PPE in the backseats of their cars.

Tony said 20,000 masks will be handed out throughout the day.

As of Friday, 59 employees within the department have tested positive for COVID-19, while 226 are not working and being monitored for the virus.

Contrarily, 284 BSO employees have already recovered and were allowed back to work.

Tony has recently been criticized by the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Association for not getting deputies PPE fast enough, leaving deputies unprotected.

“There has been some comments made about whether or not we’re prepared from the union president, but when you look collectively at what we’ve been able to disperse, I talked the other day that we had already pushed out 25,000 high-quality N95 masks in conjunction with roughly 45,000 surgical masks, it’s my goal, and our command staff’s goal, to not become complacent,” said Tony.

He also said the department has already spent $1.3 million on PPE so far, and is willing to spend another $10 million to make sure that deputies within the department have the protection they need.

