BSO discover 1 dead, 1 unconscious after welfare check at Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A welfare check at a South Florida home led officials to a disturbing discovery, and now officials are investigating this as a murder case.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking into this case as a murder investigation that took place along Northeast 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach on Tuesday.

According to officials, BSO called for a welfare check after concerned friends called because Patrick Palmer had not showed up for work in a few days.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found Palmer’s bloody and unconscious, as well as the body of an unidentified woman.

Those who knew Palmer said he is married to Sherry Palmer. The two own a bar around the corner from their house.

“We’re all just here because we don’t know,” said Richard Platter, who knows the couple. “That’s why everybody is here, because we don’t know.”

The investigation is well underway in the Pompano Beach neighborhood, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rumors have already started to be heard.

“The body was found in the backyard or something like that,” said neighbor John Wikberg. “I heard something like they actually buried the body, or something.”

Only those who live on the block are being allowed to go through, past deputies on the scene.

Palmer is recovering in the hospital and is being called a person of interest in the case.

Officials said the woman’s body which was found at the home has been there for so long that detectives will need DNA to identify her.

“He was a very nice guy, him and her,” said Gary Ramey who knows the couple. “What happened? Don’t know. Really don’t know off the top of our head.”

BSO continue to investigate this incident and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on this, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

