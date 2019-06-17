BSO detectives find fentanyl worth nearly $2M stashed in SUV at Broward Health North

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found more than nine kilograms of fentanyl worth nearly $2 million hidden in a rental SUV parked at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in an isolated part of a parking garage at the hospital, located in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and East Sample Road, at approximately 3 a.m., Sunday.

“This is a substantial find,” said BSO spokesperson Keyla Concepcion.

Officials said the silver Honda CR-V had been left unattended for days, causing a security guard to become suspicious.

“Upon looking further, he discovered the drugs in the trunk,” said Concepcion.

Investigators said the fentanyl was located inside a duffel bag underneath the floorboard.

“We all know just how dangerous this substance is, so to find this just by chance as we did, it’s huge for us,” said Concepcion.

Medical professionals have used fentanyl for decades, but in recent years, it’s made its way to the streets and is currently at the center of an opioid epidemic in the United States.

Authorities said the drugs found in the trunk of the Honda could have been sold for as much as $200 a gram.

“It’s hard to know how many lives we might have saved by finding these drugs, but we definitely feel good about the fact that it’s not in the streets,” said Concepcion.

Officials said the haul is part of an ongoing investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating out of South Florida.

