BSO detectives find fentanyl worth millions stashed in car parked in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found millions of dollars worth of fentanyl hidden in a car in Pompano Beach.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in an isolated part of a parking garage, located in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and East Sample Road, at approximately 3 a.m., Sunday.

The rental vehicle was searched and over nine kilograms of fentanyl was found inside of a duffel bag underneath the floorboard in the trunk.

The amount of drugs seized is believed to be worth anywhere from $1 to $2 million.

Officials said the haul is part of an ongoing investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating out of South Florida.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.