BSO deputy struck while trying to detain group of car thieves

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was hurt at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a car struck him.

According to authorities, the deputy was responding to a group of people stealing a car near the airport’s car rental center, at around 1 p.m., Friday.

Officials said as the crooks tried to flee, they struck the deputy, who was on foot.

The deputy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a leg injury and is expected to be OK.

Deputies said several suspects were detained, but others got away.

As for the car they allegedly tried to steal, they left it behind.

