BSO deputy rescues dog stuck in Pompano Beach canal

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy is receiving high praise after he went into a canal to save a trapped dog in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies began their rescue after a boater spotted the dog alone and afraid, Friday afternoon.

David and Carol Schroeder decided to take their boat out for a ride along the waters in Pompano Beach when they came across the furry animal near the 14th Street boat ramp.

“We were going south on the Intracoastal, and I happened to look over on the west and I saw a dog stuck inside the rocks,” David said.

“There was a dog in there and it was like shaking,” Carol added.

Shaking and scared, Harley was hanging on a palm frond in between the rocks.

“He kept poking his head out, and I said, ‘Oh, my God,'” said Carol. “I kept talking to him. I said, ‘Please just hang on, hang on. I’m coming to get you.'”

They called for help on the marine radio, and Sea Tow Fort Lauderdale coordinated the call with BSO Marine Patrol.

“He reported that he had found a dog that was right by the 14th Street Causeway in Pompano, and he was in the water unattended,” said Sea Tow Fort Lauderdale’s Michele Kerrigan, “so I went ahead and reached out to our friends over at law enforcement, BSO Marine Unit.”

When deputies arrived, they wasted no time in saving the pup.

“My partner and I responded out there and see the dog in the rocks,” said BSO Deputy Jay Dunning. “We just got up on somebody’s dock, walked around, jumped the fence.”

The rescue proved challenging, as the low tides left the rocks slippery, but Dunny, who’s an animal lover, went right in.

“He was scared. Actually, when I went to go grab him, he was trying to go further up until he gained a little trust, and then he allowed me to pick him up,” he said.

David said he was glad the deputy took swift action.

“It was pretty dangerous,” he said. “Kudos to the deputy that got up on the rocks; he had to slide down and get the dog.”

BSO handed over Harley to Pompano Beach Animal Control’s Michael Tocarchick, who knew right away who he belonged to.

“He said he was looking for his dog, and I thought he lived across the street from the park and I went there, and they showed me exactly where he lived,” said Tocarchick, “so that’s how we reunited the dog. I wasn’t giving up until I got it back home. They were happy to see their dog.”

Thanks to the good Samaritans and a deputy, Harley is back home where he belongs.

“Sometimes we have a lot of sad stories, but it’s nice when we have a happy ending like this,” said David.

Harley’s owners did not want to go on camera but told 7News that the dog loves to chase boats and was likely doing that when he fell into the water. They expressed their gratitude toward BSO Marine Patrol, Sea Tow and the good Samaritans who phoned in for help.

