BSO deputy involved in crash near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy driving a police cruiser is doing OK after colliding with an SUV near Fort Lauderdale.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Northwest 31st Avenue, north of Sunrise Boulevard, just after 8 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the police cruiser with front-end damage and an SUV with rear-end damage on the scene.

Traffic was temporarily affected as a result of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.