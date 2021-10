HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash in Hollywood.

According to officials, the deputy was in an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe when she got into a collision at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and State Road 7.

The deputy was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

