HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A BSO deputy was involved in a car crash in Hollywood at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and State Road 7.

Multiple cars collided Thursday morning, including the unmarked Chevy Tahoe the deputy was driving.

Officials said she was not hurt.

Hollywood Police are investigating the crash.

