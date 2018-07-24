HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a crash at a busy intersection in Hollywood.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the two-car crash at the corner of Stirling Road and State Road 7, Tuesday afternoon.

Cameras showed the deputy’s cruiser with front-end damage.

Officials said the deputy suffered some bruises and was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Authorities have shut down several lanes while they investigate. They advise drivers to avoid the area for at least an hour and seek alternate routes.

