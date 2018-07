DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 595.

According to officials, the deputy was driving in the eastbound lanes of I-595 in Davie when crashed, Thursday morning.

The officer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

